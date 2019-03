File photo of Michel Temer taken on June 2, 2016, at the Planalto Palac in Brasilia, Brazil. EPA-EFE / FERNANDO BIZERRA JR / FILE

Former President Michel Temer was arrested Thursday by Brazil's Federal Police on charges arising from the massive corruption probe known as Lava Jato (Car Wash).

Temer was taken into custody at his home in Sao Paulo and is expected to be brought to Rio de Janeiro later Thursday to give a statement before Federal Judge Marcelo Bretas, who ordered the politician be arrested and held without bail.