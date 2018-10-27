The former president of Brazil's Supreme Court, Joaquim Barbosa, who handled a major corruption trial during the administration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, acknowledged that he was "frightened" of far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, the frontrunner ahead of Sunday's runoff election.

Barbosa, a fierce critic of the Workers Party (PT), said Saturday via Twitter that he will vote for Fernando Haddad, who replaced Lula as the PT candidate after the former Brazilian president was arrested on a corruption conviction, for which he is serving a 12-year sentence.