The burning of two homes and a car dealership in the northern town of Ypejhu is connected to a battle between rival criminal outfits based in neighboring Brazil, Paraguayan officials said Wednesday. Deputy Interior Minister Hugo Sosa said that the arson was carried out by heavily armed, Portuguese-speaking men who entered Paraguay in five vehicles and returned to Brazil after the assault. Asuncion, Paraguay. Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

