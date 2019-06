Supporters of a nationwide general strike to protest pension cuts rally in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Friday, June 14. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Events took place in each of Brazil's 27 states on Friday as a part of a general strike called by unions against right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's plan to cut pensions, but the material impact of the mobilization varied widely by location and economic sector.

Roughly 45 million workers heeded the call to walk off the job, the unions said.