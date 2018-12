Brazilian President Michel Temer holds a press conference in Brasilia on Dec. 10, 2018, regarding the crisis and federal takeover in the state of Roraima. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves.

The governor-elect of the northeastern Brazilian state of Roraima was named Monday as interim administrator after President Michel Temer removed the outgoing governor amid a strike by police, prison guards and other public employees.

Antonio Denarium, who belongs to the same right-wing PSL party as President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, was originally scheduled to take office Jan. 1.