Writer and activist Ailton Krenak, one of Brazil's most prominent indigenous leaders, hopes that the Catholic Church's Synod on the Amazon, which begins on Monday at The Vatican, provides concrete "results" and brings a "new perspective" to the environmental crisis in the region.

"The Synod is going to show that the Amazon is the common interest of humanity, that it's not a special situation of Brazil, that it creates disequilibrium far beyond the devastation that's occurring there," Krenak told EFE during an interview in Sao Paulo.