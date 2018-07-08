João Gebran Neto, the judge handling the Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption case in an appeals court, revoked on Sunday a writ of habeas corpus granted by another judge, which would have led to the release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been in prison since April 7 serving a sentence on a corruption conviction.

Gebran Neto is one of the three judges from a federal appeals court in the southern city of Porto Alegre who voted on Jan. 24 to not only uphold an earlier verdict sentencing Lula to nearly ten years in prison, but also to increase his sentence to 12 years and one month.