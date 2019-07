A general view over mud and waste from the disaster caused by the dam spill in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Jan. 26 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Yuri Edmundo

A judge in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday convicted mining giant Vale to pay for all damages caused by the rupture of a tailings dam that killed at least 247 people and left 23 missing.

Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira, a state magistrate in Belo Horizonte – the capital of Minas Gerais – didn’t define the amount of the compensation that the world's largest iron producer and exporter must pay, according to judicial sources.