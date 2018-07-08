Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives for a religious service on April 7, 2018, before entering a prison in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Journalists wait outside Federal Police facilities as supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather in Curitiba, Brazil, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather in front of Federal Police facilities in Curitiba, Brazil, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Police officers stand guard outside Federal Police facilities as supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather in Curitiba, Brazil, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves

Rogerio Favreto, a federal judge serving in a Porto Alegre court, ordered for the second time on Sunday the immediate release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been in prison since April 7 serving a sentence on a corruption conviction.

Favreto had granted a writ of habeas corpus to Lula earlier on Sunday, which was then revoked by João Gebran Neto, a judge handling the Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption case in an appeals court, only to be subsequently rebutted by Judge Favreto.