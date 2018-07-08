Rogerio Favreto, a federal judge serving in a Porto Alegre court, ordered for the second time on Sunday the immediate release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been in prison since April 7 serving a sentence on a corruption conviction.
Favreto had granted a writ of habeas corpus to Lula earlier on Sunday, which was then revoked by João Gebran Neto, a judge handling the Lava Jato (Car Wash) corruption case in an appeals court, only to be subsequently rebutted by Judge Favreto.