Jose "Didi" Araujo cuts a client's hair at his barbershop in Santos, Brazil, on 10 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

Jose "Didi" Araujo talks to Efe inside his barbershop in Santos, Brazil, on 10 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

A view of Pele memorabilia on the walls of Jose "Didi" Araujo's barber shop in Santos, Brazil, as he cuts a client's hair on 10 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra

If not for the mirror and the barber's chair, you'd think you were in a museum.

The walls of this modest establishment near Vila Belmiro stadium are covered with photos and press clippings documenting the career of soccer legend Pele, the most loyal client of owner Joao "Didi" Araujo.