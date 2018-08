Photo provided by the Brazilian navy showing the Atlantico helicopter carrier it acquired this year from the British Royal Navy, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Brazilian navy

Photo provided by the Brazilian navy showing the Atlantico helicopter carrier it acquired this year from the British Royal Navy, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Brazilian navy

The Brazilian navy received its Atlantico helicopter carrier on Thursday, which is an amphibious assault ship acquired this year from the British Royal Navy that allows the simultaneous operation of seven helicopters.

The first Brazilian helicopters landed on the ship Thursday morning, as the Atlantico neared the port of Cabo Frio, east of Rio de Janeiro, after its journey from the United Kingdom.