The CNAAA nuclear power complex, seen on Aug. 1, 2019, is being built by Brazil on the beautiful coast of Rio de Janeiro state, in an area that UNESCO named a World Heritage Site just a few months ago. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

Brazil, whose paradisiacal beaches and exotic landscapes attract thousands of tourists every year, is building a nuclear power plant on the beautiful coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

Made up of two plants already in operation and a third under construction, the Admiral Alvaro Alberto Nuclear Complex (CNAAA) is located on the banks of Itaorna Beach in Angra do Reis municipality, a dream of a place that UNESCO named a World Heritage Site just a few months ago.