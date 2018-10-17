The Federal Police of Brazil asked that eleven of those investigated in a corruption scandal, including President Michel Temer, be charged by the Prosecutor's Office for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime, corruption and money laundering, official sources said Tuesday.

The request was made in the final report that the Federal Police submitted to the Supreme Court. The report was on the investigation carried out to verify an alleged bribery that affected the Brazilian head of state directly and it is concluded that there are strong indications justifying the accusation against the accused.