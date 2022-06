Authorities receive the bodies that were found in a remote region of the Amazon, where the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araujo disappeared, and whose murders have been confessed by a fisherman, at the Federal Police hangar in Brasilia, Brazil, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian police on Sunday identified five more people linked to the murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Araújo Pereira in a remote region of the Amazon.

The federal police said in a statement that it is investigating a total of eight suspects, three of whom are already in custody, including one who confessed to the crime and led the authorities to the site where the men’s remains were recovered after a 10-day search.