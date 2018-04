Photograph showing a Federal Police agent leaving the National Congress building with seized documents in Brasilia, Brazil, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian police on Tuesday searched the congressional offices of two lawmakers accused of involvement in a $2 billion corruption scandal centered on state oil company Petrobras.

The subjects of the operation were Sen. Ciro Nogueira and lower house member Eduardo da Fonte, both of the conservative PP party.