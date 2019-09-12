Doctors attending Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after he underwent abdominal surgery last Sunday, the fourth such operation since he was stabbed a year ago at an electoral rally, suspended the oral diet of liquids he had begun last Monday and put him back on intravenous feeding.
The decision was taken after Tuesday night when the head of state's bowel movements slowed and he had an "abdominal distension," according to a bulletin released this Wednesday by Vila Nova Star Hospital, the private medical center where he was admitted last Saturday.