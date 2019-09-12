File photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who underwent abdominal surgery last Sunday, the fourth such operation since he was stabbed a year ago at an electoral rally, and has had to suspend the oral diet of liquids doctors put him on last Monday in order to resume intravenous feeding. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves/File

Doctors attending Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after he underwent abdominal surgery last Sunday, the fourth such operation since he was stabbed a year ago at an electoral rally, suspended the oral diet of liquids he had begun last Monday and put him back on intravenous feeding.

The decision was taken after Tuesday night when the head of state's bowel movements slowed and he had an "abdominal distension," according to a bulletin released this Wednesday by Vila Nova Star Hospital, the private medical center where he was admitted last Saturday.