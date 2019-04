Brazilian President Jair Bolsonarospeaks during a meeting with Israeli and Brazilian businesspeople at an Israeli innovation exhibition in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C) during a memorial ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Brazil's president concluded his four-day trip to Israel on Wednesday without fulfilling his previous pledge to move his country's Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

Jair Bolsonaro instead announced Sunday during his first state visit to Israel that he would open a trade and innovation office in the Holy City.