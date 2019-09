Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo discusses the operation performed on President Jair Bolsonaro during a press conference on Sept. 8, 2019, at Hospital Vila Nova Star in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who underwent abdominal surgery over the weekend, was given permission by his doctors on Monday to start physical therapy and go on a liquid diet, thanks to the progress being made in the post-operative process.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro underwent his fourth operation since being stabbed during a campaign rally in 2018 and doctors are continuing to restrict his visitors, Sao Paulo's Hospital Vila Nova Star said in a statement.