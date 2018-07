Marina Silva, presidential candidate for Brazil’s Sustainability Network Party (REDE), speaks during a business summit organized by the National Industrial Confederation (CNI) in Brasilia, Brazil, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Marina Silva, presidential candidate for Brazil's Sustainability Network Party (REDE), participated Wednesday in a business summit, in which she defended the private sector as the "engine" of economic and social development.

"We need a government that reduces taxes" and "promotes" the private sector to spur development and allow citizens to "offer their best for the country," Silva said in her speech during the summit organized by the National Industrial Confederation (CNI).