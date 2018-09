Ultrarightist Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro participates in a campaign event on Sept. 5, 2018. Bolsonaro was stabbed by an unknown attacker at a rally in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, and later underwent liver surgery on Sept. 6. EFE-EPA/Joedson Alves

Photo provided by Brazilian Military Police showing Adelio Obispo de Oliveira, who is suspected of stabbing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro at a campaign event on Sept. 6, 2018, in Juiz de Fora, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Brazilian Military Police /Editorial Use Only / No Sales / Do not file

Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro was slightly wounded Thursday when an assailant stabbed him at a rally, the politician's son said.

Bolsonaro underwent laparascopic surgery in the city of Juiz de Fora, where the attack occurred, because the knife cut his liver, his advisers said.