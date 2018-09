Photo taken Sept 5 2018 of the Brazilian Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, during a campaign rally in Brasilia (Brazil) EPA- EFE FILE/Joédson Alves/ARCHIVO

Brazilian far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is able to eat solid food, but he remains in intensive care five days after being stabbed in the abdomen at a campaign rally, doctors at Albert Einstein Hospital said Tuesday.

"Due to his intestinal improvement," the candidate's feeding tube was removed on Tuesday so he can resume eating, the latest bulletin from the Sao Paulo hospital said.