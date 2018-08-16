Brazil's attorney general on Wednesday filed an objection against the presidential candidacy of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before the Superior Electoral Court, after the Workers' Party officially named him as its presidential candidate in the October election.
Prosecutor Raquel Dodge said in her objection filed to Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso that Lula "is not eligible" because his conviction has been upheld on appeal, according to a statement posted on the Public Prosecutor's Office's website.