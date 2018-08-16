Members of the Landless Movement (MST) march to the Supreme Court of Justice to support the registration of the candidacy of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for Brazil's presidency, in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

A handout photo made available by the Superior Electoral Tribunal shows Workers' Party (PT) president, Gleisi Hoffmann (L), during the registration in the Superior Electoral Tribunal, of the candidacy of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the Presidency of the Republic, in the next elections that will take place in October 2018, in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Roberto Jayme HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Brazilians living in Switzerland hold portraits of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during a rally on the occasion of filing Lula's candidature to Brazilian presidency election, at the Place des Nations, in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Brazil's attorney general on Wednesday filed an objection against the presidential candidacy of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before the Superior Electoral Court, after the Workers' Party officially named him as its presidential candidate in the October election.

Prosecutor Raquel Dodge said in her objection filed to Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso that Lula "is not eligible" because his conviction has been upheld on appeal, according to a statement posted on the Public Prosecutor's Office's website.