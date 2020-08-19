A photo provided by Isabella Bucci that shows her grandfather, nonagenarian Carlos Augusto Manço, pursuing an archiecture degree program via distance learning on 15 August 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Isabella Bucci

Brazilian designer Carlos Augusto Manço was born two decades before the arrival of television in Brazil. Now aged 92, he has learned to use a computer, is taking courses online and remains determined to earn an architecture degree despite the pandemic.

After serving in the army and working for more than 35 years as a project designer at a hospital in Ribeirao Preto, a city in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, Manço was inspired by his grandchildren to enroll in a university course in architecture and urban planning upon turning 90 in 2018.