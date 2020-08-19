Brazilian designer Carlos Augusto Manço was born two decades before the arrival of television in Brazil. Now aged 92, he has learned to use a computer, is taking courses online and remains determined to earn an architecture degree despite the pandemic.
After serving in the army and working for more than 35 years as a project designer at a hospital in Ribeirao Preto, a city in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo, Manço was inspired by his grandchildren to enroll in a university course in architecture and urban planning upon turning 90 in 2018.