View of the car at which Brazilian soldiers in Rio de Janeiro fired more than 80 shots, killing an innocent civilian, on April 7, 2019. Photo made available on April 8, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Fabio Teixeira

The Brazilian army on Monday placed under arrest 10 soldiers implicated in the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist.

The victim, a 51-year-old musician, died Sunday in Rio de Janeiro after troops fired more than 80 shots at the vehicle carrying himself, his wife, their 7-year-old son, the wife's father and another woman.