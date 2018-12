Courtesy photograph of Joao de Deus, who styles himself as a "spiritual healer," and who said Wednesday that he is innocent after more than 200 women have come forward to accuse him of sexually abusing them in the course of treatment. Abadiania, Brazil. Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Melo/ METROPOLES /EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Joao de Deus, who styles himself as a "spiritual healer," said Wednesday that he is innocent after more than 200 women have come forward to accuse him of sexually abusing them in the course of treatment.

Ten women appeared on Globo television last week to denounce the 76-year-old "psychic surgeon," and since then the allegations have multiplied and even have included some complaints from women who were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.