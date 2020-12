A worker at Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 03 December 2020 unloads a second shipment of CoronaVac, a Covid-19 candidate vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac that is in the final stage of clinical trials in Brazil. EPA-EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Sao Paulo state Gov. Joao Doria, poses on 03 December 2020 next to the second shipment of CoronaVac, a Covid-19 candidate vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac that is in the final stage of clinical trials in Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil receives supplies to prepare one million doses of vaccine

Inputs needed to manufacture 1 million doses of a candidate vaccine developed by Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech Ltd. arrived Thursday in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, which expects to start immunizing the population in January.

This latest 600-liter (158-gallon) delivery is in addition to the 120,000 ready doses received by that southeastern state two weeks ago.