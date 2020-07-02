Volunteers hand out face coverings on 01 July 2020 in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, as part of a campaign to alert people to the importance of using that equipment to protect themselves and others from the novel coronavirus, an operation conducted a day before the use of masks becomes mandatory in Sao Paulo state. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

An awareness-raising campaign was carried out here Wednesday in Brazil's largest metropolis to alert people to the health risks of failing to use face coverings, an operation conducted a day before masks will be mandatory in public places throughout Sao Paulo state.

Starting Thursday, commercial establishments and individuals in Sao Paulo, home to 12 million people, and the rest of the state will be fined 5,000 reais (around $940) and 500 reais, respectively, for not heeding the mask order issued by state Gov. Joao Doria.