Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni (c); the governor of the Brazilian state of Parana, Maria Aparecida Borghetti (l), and Itaipu CEO José Alderete (d), during a meeting at Asuncion, Paraguay, Sep 10, 2018. EPA- EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The governor of the Brazilian state of Parana met here Monday with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez to establish "a great partnership" between the two territories, which share the Parana River.

Maria Aparecida Borghetti told reporters that she and Abdo Benitez discussed cooperation, economic and social development, border security and the construction of a second bridge spanning the Parana.