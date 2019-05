Thousands of Brazilian students and professors took to the streets in major cities (Rio de Janeiro shown here) on May 30, 2019, to demand government support for public education. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

Thousands of students and professors for the second time this month took to the streets in Brazil's main cities to defend public education and call for a freeze on almost 30 percent of university spending.

The demonstrations, called by the National Students Union (UNE) and backed by assorted other unions, took place in at least 100 cities in 22 of the country's 27 states.