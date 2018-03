Brazilian President Michel Temer takes part in the New Areas Hiring Ceremony at the Pre-Sal in Brasilia, Brazil, 31 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Joedson Alves

Brazilian President Michel Temer gives a speech as he introduces Raul Jungmann as the head of the recently created Ministry of the Public Security, during a ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil, 27 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Joedson Alves

A judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil on Monday authorized the lifting of the bank secrecy on the accounts of the country's president during an investigation into an alleged corruption case involving the regulation of the country's ports.

The authorities are investigating whether President Michel Temer's decree, which introduced changes to port regulations, benefited the company Rodrimar in exchange for bribes paid to his party, the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB).