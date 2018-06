Uruguayan former President Jose Mujica leaves a jail in Curitiba, Brazil, on Thursday, June 21, after visiting Brazilian ex-head of state Lula Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a sentence for corruption. EFE-EPA/Isabella Lanave

Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a motion by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to be freed on bail or granted house arrest while he pursues further appeals of a corruption conviction.

The dismissal was announced by Justice Edson Fachin.