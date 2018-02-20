Brazilian soldiers and police launched a new operation Tuesday against organized crime and drug trafficking, arresting six suspects days after the federal government gave the military responsibility for law enforcement and public safety in Rio de Janeiro state.

"This is the largest operation launched jointly by the Armed Forces and the police since the start of operations in July of last year," Col. Roberto Itamar, spokesman for the Eastern Military Command (CML), told TV Globo. "In spatial terms, this operation extends from inner Rio up to the borders of the state, with three occupation lines."