Truck drivers protest at Regis Bittencourt road, some 30km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Truck drivers protest at Regis Bittencourt road, some 30km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Truck drivers protest at Regis Bittencourt road, some 30km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Truck drivers protest at Regis Bittencourt road, some 30km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Truck drivers protest at Regis Bittencourt road, some 30km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Truck drivers protest at Regis Bittencourt road, some 30km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

The Brazilian truckers' strike left this city all but paralyzed for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday despite President Michel Temer's proposed truce and Petrobras' offer to lower fuel prices.

Trucker leaders on Wednesday had said that Petrobras' offer to lower diesel prices by 10 percent for a period of 15 days was not a solution and that the strike would go on indefinitely.