Members of Brazil's main labor unions protest against high unemployment, the loss of workers' rights, and the imprisonment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Members of Brazil's main labor unions protest against high unemployment, the loss of workers' rights, and the imprisonment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Members of Brazil's main labor unions protest against high unemployment, the loss of workers' rights, and the imprisonment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Members of Brazil's main labor unions protest against high unemployment, the loss of workers' rights, and the imprisonment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Labor unions mounted protests here and in other Brazilian cities Friday to denounce high unemployment, the loss of workers' rights, and the imprisonment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who remains a candidate in the Oct. 7 presidential election.

The national mobilization was organized to denounce the policies of rightist President Michel Temer, the leader of the CUT labor federation, Sergio Nobre, told EFE in Sao Paulo.