Photo provided by the Brazilian Women's Group showing women's rights activist Maria da Penha (l) and businesswoman Luiza Trajano (c) on July 3, 2019, in Rio de Janeiro.

Three women were murdered in Brazil each day last year, on average, the victims of gender violence and in 2017 a woman was raped every eight minutes.

These figures - 1,173 femicides perpetrated by men and 61,032 rapes - have served to mobilize a network of more than 29,000 women in the South American giant who, starting now, will join forces to present to the country's institutions their own version of the rules and laws they need to have in place to be properly protected.