An aerial picture taken with a drone showing people protesting against the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets Saturday to demand the dismissal of President Jair Bolsonaro amid vaccine scandals and over his handling of Covid-19, which has killed more than 520,000 people in the country.

The demonstrations took place peacefully and occupied the streets of cities right across the country with their main slogan "Bolsonaro out," and in recent days has united progressive parties and conservative groups, which have swelled opposition to the leader’s extreme right.