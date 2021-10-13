Catholic faithful visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida in Aparecida, Brazil, on 12 October 2021. EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Thousands of people flocked on Tuesday to the shrine of Brazil's patron saint, Our Lady of Aparecida, amid the gradual easing of the pandemic restrictions that put a damper on last year's celebration.