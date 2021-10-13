Thousands of people flocked on Tuesday to the shrine of Brazil's patron saint, Our Lady of Aparecida, amid the gradual easing of the pandemic restrictions that put a damper on last year's celebration.
Brazilians pay homage to their patron saint
Catholic faithful light candles and pray inside the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida in Aparecida, Brazil, on 12 October 2021. EFE/Sebastião Moreira
Catholic faithful visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida in Aparecida, Brazil, on 12 October 2021. EFE/Sebastião Moreira