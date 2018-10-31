Posters are posted on walls during a protest against the Elected President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 30 October 2018. Bolsonaro won the elections with 55 percent of the votes, against 44 percent of the progressive Fernando Haddad. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Hundreds of Brazilians, mostly students, demonstrated Tuesday in some cities of the country against the elected president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, and demanded that he respects democracy during his term in office.

In Rio de Janeiro, the most emblematic city of the country, more than 200 people marched up the stairs of the Municipal Chamber with banners such as "No More Torture" or " Not Him" and shouting slogans against Bolsonaro, a nostalgic of the military dictatorship in Brazil (1964-1985), and his ideology.