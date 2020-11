A man cries during a protest at a Carrefour supermarket in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Thousands of people protest against racism after the murder of Joao Silveira, in front of the Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

A fist is raised during a protest against racism after the murder of Joao Silveira, in front of the Sao Paulo Museum of Art (MASP), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 20 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Protests held across Brazil on Friday denounced the fatal beating of a Black man at the hands of two security guards at a supermarket, an incident that has drawn comparisons to the death of American George Floyd.

Welder João Alberto Silveira Freitas, 40, died on Thursday night after being beaten by two security guards outside the doors of a Carrefour supermarket, while an employee filmed the incident close by, in the southern city of Porto Alegre, on the eve of Black Awareness Day. EFE