People participate in a demonstration against the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, in Brasilia, Brazil, 24 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Thousands of people took to the streets of Brazil on Saturday to demand the dismissal and impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro for mismanagement of the country's coronavirus epidemic.

It was the fourth protest in less than two months, as opposition to the denialist right-wing leader gathers steam.