Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Mocidade Alegre take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 05 March 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Mocidade Alegre take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 05 March 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Especial Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early 05 March 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Estacao Primeira de Mangueira take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early 05 March 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Paraiso do Tuiuti take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early 05 March 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Uniao da Ilha take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early 05 March 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Uniao da Ilha take part in the traditional carnival parade at Marques de Sapucai sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early 05 March 2019. The samba schools of the Rio de Janeiro Special Groups begin their parades on Sunday at the sambadrome, considered the main attraction of the carnival in Brazil and the greatest outdoor show in the world. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Thousands of Brazilians spent Tuesday in the streets all over the country enjoying Carnival, a popular celebration that they live to the frenetic rhythm of samba and other rhythms until Ash Wednesday ends the party.

There was almost no city in the country where the parades did not take to the streets, although the party was most intense in Rio de Janeiro, the home of the Brazilian Carnival and where some incidents caused a dissonant note to the joy of thousands.