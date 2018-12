Photo taken Dec. 12, 2018, showing people waiting to buy bread at a Havana bakery. Bread is the latest food item to be in short supply on the communist island. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Long lines at bakeries, murmured complaints on the street but fiery ones on the social networks and, finally, an official explanation: Cuba is suffering a shortage of flour due to problems at its mills, a situation that has made bread the most sought-after food item on the communist island these days.

In recent weeks, packages of flour have disappeared from the shelves in the state-run stores and, with them, a good portion of the bread for sale.