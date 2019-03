A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Theresa May during Prime Ministers Question Time (PMQ's) in the British House of Commons at Westminster, central London, Britain, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waves to delegates as she delivers her speech on the final day of Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, Oct. 4, 2017 (reissued Mar. 27, 2019). EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA *** Local Caption *** 53808979

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom said Wednesday she will step down if lawmakers approve her Brexit deal.

Theresa May told a parliamentary group that she will resign before the next phase of negotiations with the European Union in exchange for their support with the agreement for the UK’s exit.