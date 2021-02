An advertising poster promotes Kirin's beer 'Ichiban Shibori' in a Tokyo subway train, in Tokyo, Japan, 13 July 2009. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A YO! Sushi waitress serves YO! Sushi's frozen Kirin beer outside their restaurant along the Southbank in London, Britain 01 August. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

A file picture shows a customer picking up a can of Kirin beer at a liquor shop in Tokyo, Japan, 19 January 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings announced Friday that it will end its two operations in Myanmar as a result of this week's military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

Kirin said the military's actions were "against our standards and Human Rights Policy." EFE-EPA