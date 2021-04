Aboriginal businessman and former rugby player Daniel Motlop displays bottles of Green Ant gin made from North Australian green ants at his store in Adelaide's Central Market. EFE-EPA/Rocío Otoya

The traditional knowledge of the Australian aborigines, whose culture is one of the world's oldest, has made a splash in the world of spirits through an award-winning gin made of green ants.

Green ants, rich in protein and medicinal properties, are collected by the family of former rugby player Daniel Motlop from the land of the Larrakia people in the Northern Territory to manufacture the gin. EFE