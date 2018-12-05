efe-epaLondon

The United Kingdom's government on Wednesday reluctantly published the full legal advice it had received from the attorney general on Brexit, which warns that the government could be trapped indefinitely by negotiations on the terms of the so-called Irish backstop.

The legal advice was released only after an unprecedented alliance of opposition parties in the House of Commons on Tuesday found the minority executive of Prime Minster Theresa May in contempt of parliament for refusing to disclose the full document.