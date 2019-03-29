More Britons have chosen Spain as their home than anywhere else in Europe and with Friday's passing of another key Brexit date Mar. 29 -the day the United Kingdom had been scheduled to leave the European Union- they are more anxious about their future than ever before.

British citizens in Spain are in limbo, not knowing how their country's withdrawal from the bloc will affect their lives, with doubt looming over issues including travelling to other EU countries to visit loved ones or start a new life, sending children off to universities abroad and maintaining current rights like being able to access healthcare.