The European Union's national leaders began an informal summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Thursday to discuss some of the bloc's most pressing issues like Brexit, migration and strengthening external borders.
For the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Theresa May, the meeting in Salzburg provided her with one of the final occasions to seek consensus on her country's withdrawal from the bloc and, at a dinner late Wednesday, she urged her counterparts to focus sealing a Brexit deal within two months, warning that she would not extend negotiations. However, she still faced questions about the future of the Irish border.