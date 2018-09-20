British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) talks to Slovakian Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (R) prior to a working meeting at an Informal Summit of Heads of State or Government in Salzburg, Austria, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

European leaders leave the Mirabellgarten after the family photo with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (blue in front) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (in red back) during an Informal Summit of Heads of State or Government in Salzburg, Austria, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

The European Union's national leaders began an informal summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Thursday to discuss some of the bloc's most pressing issues like Brexit, migration and strengthening external borders.

For the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, Theresa May, the meeting in Salzburg provided her with one of the final occasions to seek consensus on her country's withdrawal from the bloc and, at a dinner late Wednesday, she urged her counterparts to focus sealing a Brexit deal within two months, warning that she would not extend negotiations. However, she still faced questions about the future of the Irish border.