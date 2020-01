(FILE) President of the European Comission Jean-Claude Juncker (L) and President of the European Council, Donald Tusk leave after a press conference at the end of a European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

(FILE) A man with a placard with former Prime Minister David Cameron and slogan 'Brexit All his Fault' attends the 'Put it to the People' march in London, Britain, 23 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

(FILE) Nigel Farage from the Brexit Party laughs after his speech at a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 December 2019. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

(FILE) Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May cries as she makes a statement announcing she would resign from office on 07 June 2019, amid the gridlock with MPs over her handling of Brexit, at Downing Street in London in Britain, 24 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

(FILE) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches members of the Chinese community performing dances during celebrations for Chinese New Year, at No. 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The first chapter of the Brexit saga is about to close on 31 January, with the second step set to last until at least the end of 2020 and beyond.

While the timeline is unclear, the goal is more certain: to establish a new and definitive relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom after the country leaves the bloc.