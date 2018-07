File photo showing British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis after leaving Downing Street, London, United Kingdom, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

David Davis, the minister appointed to be Brexit secretary in 2016 to negotiate the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union (EU), resigned Sunday.

Davis's resignation comes after Prime Minister Theresa May's government reached an agreement on Friday with a group of ministers to design a future relationship with the EU that would include a "combined customs territory," an agreement that has been criticized by ministers who defend a "hard Brexit."